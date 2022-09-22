Prosecutor General: The investigation into Medvedchuk has been completed. All of his statements have been documented

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that the pre-trial investigation into Viktor Medvedchuk, a former MP suspected of treason, was completed before the exchange with Russia.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

"In exchange for the life and freedom of our defenders, Ukraine gave Medvedchuk. The pre-trial investigation has been completed. Medvedchukʼs testimony is documented. We do not release anyone, but transfer them from the Ukrainian prison to the big prison called Russia," the Prosecutor General noted.

He added that the authorities remember all the prisoners and are working on the exchange of "everyone for everyone".

"In our turn, on the part of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, we are making every effort to bring our heroes home," Kostin added.