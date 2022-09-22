The General Staff: Russia lost 400 soldiers in the war with Ukraine over the past day

As of September 22, Russia lost approximately 55 510 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 236 tanks;

4 776 armored combat vehicles;

1 341 artillery systems;

318 rocket salvo systems;

169 means of anti-aircraft defense;

253 aircraft;

218 helicopters;

3 630 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

15 warships/boats;

941 operational-tactical level drones;

125 units of special equipment;

240 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.