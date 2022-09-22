The OC “South”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command posts of the Russians and an ammunition warehouse in Kherson

Ukrainian aircraft made 21 strikes against the occupiers, and marines destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter from the ground in the Kostroma region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also found out and destroyed the Orlan-10 drone.

This is reported in the Operational Command "South".

Although the enemy deployed air defense units in the Berislavsky district of the Kherson region, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two command posts in Kherson, two control points in Novovoskresensk and Dudchany, ammunition warehouses in Pyatykhatky and Kherson, three areas of concentration of Russians, their weapons and equipment in Dudchany and Nova Kakhovka, as well as the "Zoopark" radar station in Krutyi Yar.

Also, the Ukrainian military prevented the occupiers from crossing the Kakhovska Dam and leaving by barge from Kherson.

In this way, Russia lost 41 military personnel, four tanks, 12 units of other armored vehicles and the Buk-M2/3 anti-aircraft missile complex in the south.