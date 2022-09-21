President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed heads of military administrations in the Kherson region. The day before, he created 15 military-civilian administrations in the region.
This is stated on the website of the Office of the President.
Zelensky appointed Halyna Luhova to head the Kherson City Central Committee. She has been the secretary of the Kherson City Council since 2020, and also served as the head of the city after the abduction of Mayor Ihor Kolykhaev by the Russians. The occupiers kidnapped Kolykhaev in June 2022, his fate is still unknown.
Zelensky also appointed seven more heads of military administrations. Others were appointed on September 19.
- On September 20, the so-called public council of the Kherson region appealed to the "head" of the occupied region with the initiative to urgently hold a so-called "referendum" on joining Russia. The same appeal was made in the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region. The day before, this was done by the so-called public chambers "DPR" and "LPR".
- Also, on September 20, the State Duma of Russia adopted amendments to the Criminal Code, which introduce increased punishment for conscripts and military personnel, as well as introduce the concepts of "mobilization" and "wartime". They introduce punishments for desertion, failure to show up for duty and capture. "Referendums" on joining the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia were scheduled for September 23-27.