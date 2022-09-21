Xi Jinping urged the Chinese military to prepare for a “real combat”

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a briefing on Chinaʼs national defense that the country should now focus on preparing for a "real combat."

"It is necessary to understand the new situation and requirements, focus on preparing for war, have the courage to explore and innovate," he emphasized.

According to Xi Jinping, "Chinaʼs Peopleʼs Liberation Army has a new structure and even a new appearance" because "institutional obstacles, structural contradictions and political issues have been removed."