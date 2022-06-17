”China is leaning towards Russia.” The US State Department does not consider Chinaʼs position on the war in Ukraine neutral

The US State Department does not consider Chinaʼs position on the Russian-Ukrainian war neutral.

This was stated by spokesman Ned Price.

"We are concerned that China is leaning towards Russia. We paid attention to Chinaʼs statements that China is neutral. But its behavior, its rhetoric, its actions show anything but that," Price said, adding that Chinaʼs pro-Russian position dates back to the beginning of the war.

According to him, China still denies crimes committed by the Russian military. Price said that the Chinese side "echoes and spreads" the dangerous lies of the Russians on many fronts.