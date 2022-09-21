The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on voluntary military registration for women in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 6482 on voluntary military registration of women. 267 deputies voted pro.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the "Holos" faction.

"Women who have a specialty and/or a profession related to the corresponding military accounting specialty specified in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and who are suitable for military service due to their health and age, may, of their own accord, be included in the military registration of conscripts. Women who have a specialty and/or a profession related to medical activity are registered for the military registration of conscripts," reads the new wording of the article on registration.

The law will be prepared for the second reading according to a shortened procedure.