Klitschko: Kyiv buys mobile boiler houses in case of lack of energy supply

The capital authorities will purchase mobile boiler houses as a backup source of heat supply.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to him, boiler houses will be purchased in case of emergency situations during the heating season. They will provide heat to hospitals, kindergartens, schools and will work in the heating points that the city will deploy.

Klitschko added that he appealed to the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany with a request to provide assistance to Kyiv in the form of generators and mobile heating points.