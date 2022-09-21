In Dnipro, a street was renamed in honor of Stepan Bandera

Schmidt Street in the center of Dnipro was renamed Stepan Bandera Street.
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Boris Filatov.
"One of the central streets of Dnipro, Schmidt Street, has today become Stepan Bandera Street. Now itʼs forever," the mayor wrote. The street renaming project appeared at the beginning of September. According to him, the streets of Bandera and Teroborona, the American singer of Ukrainian origin Kvitka Tsisyk and the Ukrainian opera singer who died in Donbas, Vasyl Slipak, will appear in Dnipro.
- On June 25, 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv canceled the renaming of the capitalʼs avenues Moskovsky to Stepan Bandera and General Vatutin to Roman Shukhevych as part of decommunization.
- In December of the same year, the Court of Appeal of Kyiv upheld the decision on renaming. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal recognized the legal renaming of Moskovsky Avenue in Kyiv to Stepan Bandera Avenue and four other capital streets.