In Dnipro, a street was renamed in honor of Stepan Bandera

Schmidt Street in the center of Dnipro was renamed Stepan Bandera Street.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Boris Filatov.

"One of the central streets of Dnipro, Schmidt Street, has today become Stepan Bandera Street. Now itʼs forever," the mayor wrote. The street renaming project appeared at the beginning of September. According to him, the streets of Bandera and Teroborona, the American singer of Ukrainian origin Kvitka Tsisyk and the Ukrainian opera singer who died in Donbas, Vasyl Slipak, will appear in Dnipro.