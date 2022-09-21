The General Staff: Russia lost three hundred more of its soldiers in Ukraine over the past day

Russia lost approximately 55 110 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine as of September 21.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 227 tanks;
- 4 748 armored combat vehicles;
- 1 340 artillery systems;
- 318 rocket salvo systems;
- 168 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 253 aircraft;
- 217 helicopters;
- 3 610 units of automotive equipment and tankers;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 932 operational-tactical level drones;
- 125 units of special equipment;
- 239 cruise missiles.