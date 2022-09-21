The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a column of the occupiersʼ military equipment in Kherson region

In the sky above Charivne in the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. Two Orlan-10 drones were shot down in the Murakhivka area of the Mykolaiv region.

This is reported in the Operational Command "South".

Rocket and artillery troops hit the Russian command post in Beryslavskyi district, centers of forces and equipment in the Havrylivka and Chornobayivka areas, on the Daryivsky Bridge and the pontoon crossing near Nova Kakhovka. Also, in Nova Kakhovka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped repair work on a bridge and hit a column of military equipment preparing to cross the Dnipro.

In southern Ukraine, Russian troops lost 151 occupants and more than 40 pieces of equipment. Among them: seven tanks, 19 units of armored vehicles, four howitzers, including self-propelled "Msta-S" and ordinary "Msta-B", two self-propelled howitzers "Akatsiya", four self-propelled artillery installations.

Pre-reconnaissance data indicate that another 62 occupants, five armored vehicles were destroyed, and the ammunition warehouse in Blahodatne and the command post of the seventh airborne assault division in Chornobayivka were also hit.

12 Russian ships are maneuvering in the Black Sea. Among them are three surface-to-air missile carriers with 24 “Kalibr” missiles and two large amphibious ships with a landing craft.