The EU and the European Parliament condemned the idea of holding “referendums” on joining the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia

EU High Representative Josep Borrell called the Russian occupiersʼ statements about preparations for "referendums" in the occupied territories an attempt by Russia to legitimize its illegal military control, which is a clear violation of the UN Charter and the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The European Union strongly condemns these planned illegal "referendums", which contradict the legitimate and democratically elected Ukrainian authorities, violate the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are a gross violation of international law. The results of such actions will be invalid and will not be recognized by the EU and its member states," Borrell said.

The politician stressed that Russia, its political leadership and all those involved in these "referendums" and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and the EU will also consider additional sanctions against Russia.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, noted that" no fictitious referendums will change Europeʼs position regarding Ukraine and its territorial integrity; nor will it change the fact that it was Russia that invaded sovereign Ukraine."