General Staff: The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to destroy the reservoir dam in the Kharkiv region

Russian troops tried to destroy the dam of the Pecheneg reservoir in the Kharkiv region.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff.

The attempt was unsuccessful. During the current day, the occupiers carried out 7 missile and 20 air strikes, and more than 15 times fired multiple rocket launchers at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

During the current day, the infrastructure of more than 20 settlements was damaged by the terrorist actions of the Russian troops. Among them are Sloviansk, Siversk, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Stepne, Nikopol and Ochakiv.