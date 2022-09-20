More than 20 military administrations are planned to be created in the de-occupied territories in the Kharkiv region

The Kharkiv Regional State Administration initiates the creation of more than 20 military administrations within the administrative boundaries of the united communities of the region. First of all, we are talking about communities where there are (or were) active hostilities and de-occupied settlements.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

"For the operational coordination of reconstruction processes in the de-occupied territories, there must be local leaders who demonstrated patriotism and worked for the benefit of Ukrainians during the difficult times of the occupation," he wrote.