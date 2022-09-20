Victims of the war. The number of dead and wounded children increased over the past day in Ukraine

In Ukraine, as of the morning of September 20, as a result of the Russian invasion, 391 children died and at least 760 were wounded of various degrees of severity.
This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).
The day before, there were 390 dead and 759 wounded children.
"On September 19, a 17-year-old girl died as a result of enemy shelling in Polohivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region. On September 19, a 12-year-old girl was wounded as a result of another shelling by the occupiers of the Donetsk region," the PGO specified.
The prosecutors emphasized that the given numbers are not final, as the work to establish them in places of active hostilities, in occupied and liberated territories, continues.
As a result of bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 2 500 educational institutions in Ukraine were damaged. 289 of them were completely destroyed.
As of September 11, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was able to confirm 5 827 deaths and 8 421 injuries of civilians in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia.