Victims of the war. The number of dead and wounded children increased over the past day in Ukraine

In Ukraine, as of the morning of September 20, as a result of the Russian invasion, 391 children died and at least 760 were wounded of various degrees of severity.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The day before, there were 390 dead and 759 wounded children.

"On September 19, a 17-year-old girl died as a result of enemy shelling in Polohivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region. On September 19, a 12-year-old girl was wounded as a result of another shelling by the occupiers of the Donetsk region," the PGO specified.

The prosecutors emphasized that the given numbers are not final, as the work to establish them in places of active hostilities, in occupied and liberated territories, continues.