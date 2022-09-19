The occupiers shelled the liberated Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. One person died

Russian troops shelled the recently liberated city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. One person died.

The police of the Kharkiv region wrote about this on their Facebook page.

"On September 18, around 9 AM, the Russians once again fired artillery at the town of Vovchansk, which is now under the control of Ukraine. Employees of police department No. 1 of Chuguyiv immediately arrived at the scene of the incident, documented the fact of armed aggression by the Russian Federation and collected material evidence," the report says.

It was reported there that a 64-year-old man, a retired former Russian military man, had died.