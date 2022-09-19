In Kosovo, an attempt to assassinate the prime minister in 2021 has been exposed

In Kosovo, it was officially confirmed that in 2021 a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister of the country, Albin Kurti, was uncovered. This was not publicly reported so as not to "spread panic".
Reuters writes about it.
They said that the intelligence services of Kosovo had warned Kurti in time about a possible assassination attempt.
"Prime Minister Albin Kurti was notified of this issue (in 2021) by the Kosovo Intelligence Agency and security institutions took all measures to prevent this action," the statement said.
The Kosovo government did not disclose any other details of this event.
Officially in Kosovo, the information about the preparation for Kurtiʼs murder was confirmed after the Albanian TV channel A2 reported that it found such information on the Internet, which was posted by Iranian hackers. Albania recently severed diplomatic relations with Iran due to a large-scale cyber attack.
According to the TV channel, Kosovoʼs special services have given information to Albania that their citizen is planning to kill Kurti, a Kosovo deputy, and two other people in order to destabilize the situation in the country.
- The cyber attack on Albania took place on July 15 on the eve of the "Free Iran World Summit", which is being held by the Iranian opposition. It was supposed to take place on July 23-24, but the day before the summit, it was canceled due to the threat of a terrorist attack. As a result of the cyber attack, most government websites and services became unavailable, and hackers were able to steal part of the Prime Ministerʼs correspondence. The investigation determined that this cyberattack was an Iranian-sponsored act of aggression. It was carried out by four hacker groups, one of which had previously appeared in cyberattacks on Israel.
- On September 7, the Government of Albania decided to break diplomatic relations with Iran completely. All Iranian diplomats and other diplomatic staff were ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.