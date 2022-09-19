In Kosovo, an attempt to assassinate the prime minister in 2021 has been exposed

In Kosovo, it was officially confirmed that in 2021 a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister of the country, Albin Kurti, was uncovered. This was not publicly reported so as not to "spread panic".

Reuters writes about it.

They said that the intelligence services of Kosovo had warned Kurti in time about a possible assassination attempt.

"Prime Minister Albin Kurti was notified of this issue (in 2021) by the Kosovo Intelligence Agency and security institutions took all measures to prevent this action," the statement said.

The Kosovo government did not disclose any other details of this event.

Officially in Kosovo, the information about the preparation for Kurtiʼs murder was confirmed after the Albanian TV channel A2 reported that it found such information on the Internet, which was posted by Iranian hackers. Albania recently severed diplomatic relations with Iran due to a large-scale cyber attack.

According to the TV channel, Kosovoʼs special services have given information to Albania that their citizen is planning to kill Kurti, a Kosovo deputy, and two other people in order to destabilize the situation in the country.