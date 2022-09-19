”Ukrhydroenergo”: A breach of the Kyiv HPP dam is unlikely, and in the event of a missile hit, the consequences will be insignificant

The company "Ukrhydroenergo" assures that the Kyiv HPP is under reliable protection and its breakthrough is unlikely. In the event of a rocket attack on the HPP by the Russians, the consequences will be insignificant, since the facility was built during the Soviet Union and designed so that it could withstand shelling.

The press service of "Ukrhydroenergo" writes about this.

"Regarding possible scenarios of missile attack by Russian troops on the dam of the Kyiv hydroelectric plant, no critical threat to the population is predicted. Since the station and the dam itself were designed and built in the 1960s, taking into account the threats of that time, with a significant margin of strength and stability, it is not so easy to destroy or significantly damage massive hydrotechnical structures by a missile attack. In the case of damage to the metal shutters of the dam, a gradual uncontrolled leakage of water from the Kyiv Reservoir may occur, resulting in the short-term flooding of some areas in the lower reaches of the hydraulic unit," they emphasize.

The company emphasizes that possible flooding zones are predicted in advance and known to both rescuers and local authorities so that residents will be notified in advance.

They emphasize that the Kyiv HPP is of strategic importance, and that is why it is guarded by departmental paramilitary guards in cooperation with specialized divisions of other departments.

"Ukrhydroenergo" considers the dissemination of unsubstantiated estimates about the catastrophic consequences of a possible breach of the Kyiv HPP dam as a dubious, inappropriate, and sometimes harmful activity aimed at inciting panic, diverting public attention from actual problems, and an attempt to gain authority in the media through the dissemination of non-professional, pseudo-expert estimates.", the company emphasized.