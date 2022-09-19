The collaborator Saldo informed that he had returned to the occupied Kherson region

The so-called governor of the occupied Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo probably returned to the region after health problems and reports of his death by collaborators and Russian mass media.

The message about the return of the balance appeared in his Telegram channel.

It says that the collaborator has been at his workplace since September 19 and has returned to his duties.

"Volodymyr Saldo emphasizes that the course of the Kherson region to join the Russian Federation remains firm and unchanged," the message reads.