A man embezzled a million UAH in Subcarpathia. These were donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A resident of Kalush town (the Ivano-Frankivsk region) is suspected of misappropriating over a million hryvnias that people donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, from May to August, the suspect, calling himself a volunteer, collected funds to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine and war victims. He asked for the money to be sent to his private account and promised to spend it all on the purchase of cars, night vision devices, drones, and thermal imaging sights.

In this way, the resident of Kalush collected UAH 1.171 million. The suspect was charged with illegal use of charitable donations during martial law and detained.

The issue of selecting a preventive measure for him is being resolved.