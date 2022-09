Zelensky created 15 military administrations in the Kherson region

President Volodymyr Zelensky created a number of military administrations in the Kherson region and appointed leaders.

This is evidenced by the relevant decree.

According to the document, created:

Askania-Nova settlement military administration of Kakhovka district;

Borozenska village military administration of Beryslav district;

Velykokopanivska village military administration of Kherson district;

Velykolepetyska settlement military administration of Kakhovka district;

Verkhnyorohachynska settlement military administration of Kakhovka district;

Hornostaiivska settlement military administration of Kakhovka district;

Zelenopidska village military administration of Kakhovka district;

Kalynivska settlement military administration of Beryslav district;

Mylivska village military administration of Beryslav district;

Myrnenska settlement military administration of Skadovsk district;

Novomykolaiivska village military administration of Skadovsk district;

Novotroiitska settlement military administration of Henichesk district;

Stanislavska village military administration of Kherson district;

Kherson City Military Administration of Kherson district;

Juvileiina Village Military Administration of Kherson district;

By a series of decrees, Zelensky also appointed heads of some of the newly formed military-civilian administrations.