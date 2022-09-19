The National Bank predicts that the exchange rate will remain unchanged

The National Bank of Ukraine predicts that the exchange rate will remain unchanged.

The deputy chairman of the NBU Council Vasyl Furman told about this in the Ukrinform media center.

"Risks on the foreign exchange market are under control. The course will remain unchanged. And given the NBUʼs experience, the situation will be controlled," he noted.

According to him, the hryvnia exchange rate may be negatively affected by the prolongation of the war, untimely international aid, low yield rates on domestic state loan bonds, however, in August, the reserves of the National Bank increased by 15% compared to July and amounted to more than $25 billion.

This was positively influenced by external income. The government of Ukraine received $4.8 billion, which has a positive effect on the hryvnia exchange rate. Already now, the government is counting on new programmatic cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and significantly larger amounts of aid.