The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating five cases of sexual crimes against children by the Russian military

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) is investigating five cases of sexual violence against children aged 4 to 16 by the Russian military.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated this in an interview with LB.ua.

"Five children between the ages of 4 and 16 have been identified as victims of this category of war crimes. But we all understand that there are many more such crimes than I have already mentioned... This is a difficult job. We work with children using a system called a "green room" — with the direct participation of a psychologist who is out of visual observation of the child, but who helps. It is difficult. But in some cases there are testimonies that can be used as evidence in these criminal proceedings," the Prosecutor General noted.

According to Kostin, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating several dozen cases regarding sexual violence. The War Crimes Department has created a special unit to investigate war-related sexual crimes. "This is a specific and very sensitive field of activity, it requires certain training. We have prosecutors who are ready for this work. Now we are choosing those who will work directly in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office," the Prosecutor General added.

According to him, a strategy for the investigation of such crimes is being developed together with international partners.