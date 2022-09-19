The head of the Gas Transport System Operator of Ukraine announced that he was fired

The head of the Gas Transport System Operator of Ukraine (OGTSU) Serhii Makohon said that he was fired.

He reported this on Facebook.

"While on a business trip, I suddenly learned that Moscow State University dismissed me last Friday. Four votes against one. I still donʼt understand why," he wrote.

According to him, the reason could be an attempt to block the reform of the corporate management of the Gas Transmission System Operator and "to lead his people to the management of the company without a transparent competition."

"Of course, this is happening with the informal support of the Ministry of Energy, which also recently offered its representative for the position of head of OGTSU. In any case, this is a very irresponsible decision that endangers the countryʼs energy security," Makohon added.