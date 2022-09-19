Bad weather left 125 settlements without electricity in Kyiv region

Due to bad weather, 125 settlements were completely cut off, and 89 were partially cut off in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Monday.

"As of 8:30 a.m. on September 19, electricians have already managed to turn on the electricity for more than 60 000 families in 72 settlements," the message reads.

The storm damaged 150 overhead lines and 2 612 transformer substations. Currently, 40 6-10 kV lines and 809 transformer substations remain completely de-energized.

Emergency crews continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in the Kyiv region.