Frost and snow. The weather in the Carpathian highlands became worse

In the upper reaches of the Carpathians, weather conditions gradually began to deteriorate — the temperature dropped below zero and snowfall began.

This was reported by the press service of the Chornohorsk mountain search and rescue post.

"As of 09:20, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Visibility is limited. It is snowing, we are recording the icing of the slopes," the message reads.

According to the rescuers, the wind is southwesterly at 11-12 m/s. The air temperature dropped to -3 °C [26 °F].

On Sunday, September 18, the first snow also fell in the Carpathians on the Drahobrat meadow.