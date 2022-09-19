Elon Musk stated that Starlink works on all continents, including Antarctica

American businessman Elon Musk announced on September 19 that Starlink satellite internet now works on all continents, even in Antarctica.
The billionaire wrote about it on Twitter.
"Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica," Musk wrote.
On the night of September 19, his company SpaceX launched 54 broadband Starlink satellites from the U.S. Space Force station at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Musk recently said he hopes to launch up to 100 such missions by 2023.
- SpaceX has already launched more than 3 000 Starlink satellites into orbit. This year, the company has already launched more than 25 relevant missions. Currently, SpaceX has permission to launch 12 000 satellites for the Starlink project. It asked the international regulator to send 30 000 more satellites into orbit.
- On August 22, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced at a joint briefing with Polandʼs State Secretary for Digitalization Janusz Cieszynski that the total number of Starlinks in Ukraine now reaches 18 000 — more than in any European country.
- On August 24, the Starlink company reduced the price of its services for Ukrainians. The new subscription price for Starlink in Ukraine is $60.