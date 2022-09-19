Elon Musk stated that Starlink works on all continents, including Antarctica

American businessman Elon Musk announced on September 19 that Starlink satellite internet now works on all continents, even in Antarctica.

The billionaire wrote about it on Twitter.

"Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica," Musk wrote.

On the night of September 19, his company SpaceX launched 54 broadband Starlink satellites from the U.S. Space Force station at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Musk recently said he hopes to launch up to 100 such missions by 2023.