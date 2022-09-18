An explosion rang out in the center of Melitopol. The mayor announced the liquidation of the collaborator

A powerful explosion rang out in the center of occupied Melitopol.

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, said that the explosion rang out in one of the yards on Yaroslav Mudry Street. He called it a probable "FSB purge."

"According to preliminary data, in the course of the showdowns, they eliminated one of the police collaborators — the so-called "chief of the Peopleʼs Police Department of the Peopleʼs Militia." It should be clear to everyone who betrayed Ukraine: Russia does not need you," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that Denis Stefankov, who was one of 118 police traitors against whom Ukrainian law enforcement officers were preparing to seize all their property, had died.