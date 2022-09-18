The Ukrainian ombudsman reacted to the statement of the occupiers about the new shelling of the colony in Olenivka.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the statement of the occupiers about the shelling of the colony in the temporarily occupied Olenivka.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

The Ukrainian side did not receive information about the names of the victims but appealed directly to the Russian ombudsman and to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Based on past experience, Lubinets is sure that this is another provocation.

"No one is surprised that not a single representative of the occupiers was injured, and the Russian Federation again accused Ukraine of shelling. We already heard it in the summer [...] The motives for the Russian Federation shelling POW camps today are definitely unknown to me. Perhaps this is banal revenge due to defeats at the front, or perhaps purposeful terror and demonstrable impunity of the military leadership of the Russian Federation," said Lubinets.

He added that he is ready to personally arrive in Olenivka to assess all the facts and talk to witnesses of the shelling, and wounded and detained Ukrainians.