In Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the losses during the fighting on the border were named

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan voiced current losses due to hostilities on the border.

Anadolu agency writes about it.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announced 46 dead and 140 wounded. In the country, September 19 was declared a day of national mourning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan announced the death of 38 citizens, including two military personnel. More than 20 people were injured.