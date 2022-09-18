In Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the losses during the fighting on the border were named

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan voiced current losses due to hostilities on the border.
Anadolu agency writes about it.
The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announced 46 dead and 140 wounded. In the country, September 19 was declared a day of national mourning.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan announced the death of 38 citizens, including two military personnel. More than 20 people were injured.
- On September 14, a shootout between border guards took place on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The parties accused each other of provocations and groundless shelling of territories. The skirmish turned into full-scale artillery fire, which lasted until September 17.
- The section of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan from time to time becomes a zone of conflicts between the local population or the border guards of the two countries. The main reason is undemarcated areas where it is impossible to determine where the border between states lies. According to the State Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the common border with Tajikistan is 972 kilometers long, of which 519 are agreed, and 375 kilometers remain unagreed.