There was a shooting on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Both sides proceeded to negotiations

A firefight between border guards took place again on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

This was reported by the Border Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, “Radio Svoboda” (“Radio Liberty”) publication reports.

The representative of the press service noted that in the Bulak-Bashi area of Batken region, the Kyrgyz border guards met the border guards of Tajikistan, who took up combat positions on the non-agreed section of the state border. The Kyrgyz interpreted these actions as a violation of agreements, and therefore demanded that the Tajiks leave the territory — instead, they opened fire.

The other party responded by using weapons, and the shooting began.

Tajik border guards used mortars. According to preliminary data, there are no wounded on the Kyrgyz side. The parties proceeded to negotiations.