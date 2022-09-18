The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania condemned the statements of its ex-chairman about the “division” of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania condemned the statements of its former leader, who said that Ukraine should cede its territory to Romania, Russia, Hungary and Poland. The department considers the statements of ex-minister Andrei Marga inadmissible.

The Romanian publication Libertatea writes about it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Margaʼs words contradict Romaniaʼs official position regarding Russiaʼs unfounded and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, as well as the basic principles of international law. The agency criticized Marga for promoting Russian narratives and emphasized "firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."