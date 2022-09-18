The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania advocated the division of Ukraine between neighboring states. The Ukrainian embassy responded

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Andrii Marga said that Ukraine should cede its territory to Romania, Russia, Hungary and Poland.

This is reported by Digi24.

The ex-minister spoke about it during the presentation of his book "The Fate of Democracy".

"We are in an absolutely special situation, and I say this with all responsibility, Ukraine is within unnatural borders. It should give the territories to Hungary — Transcarpathia, Poland — Galicia, Romania — Bukovyna, and Russia — Donbas, and Crimea. These are the territories of other countries," said Magda.

He added that political parties are now banned in Ukraine, television is controlled by the government, and rich people are fleeing the country with money.

The embassy of Ukraine in Romania reacted to the blatant statements of the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We regret that the former minister of the European democratic state Marga makes statements that call into question the basic principles of international law, especially the inviolability of borders. Full respect for these principles is the basis of security and stability on the continent," the agency said in a statement.