Russian troops are attacking Donetsk region. Two people died in Vuhledar due to shelling

At night, the Russians conducted shelling along the entire front line in the Donetsk region. Two people died in Ugledar.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The occupiers also shelled the villages of Vilne Pole and Burlatske — the consequences are currently being determined.

Five communities came under Russian fire in the Pokrovsky district. One person was injured in the village of Kostyantynivka. Shells damaged power lines in Kurakhivka. On the morning of September 18, the Russians once again shelled Avdiivka. Also, in the district, Rodynske of the Pokrovsk community came under fire — two people were injured there, and three houses were damaged.

The Russian occupiers also targeted the road near the hotel in Kramatorsk. The shelling injured the woman. In Mykolaivka, they hit the building of the National Center for National Health and Welfare again. The administration building of Slovyanskaya TPP also came under fire.

In the Bakhmut district, Russian shells hit the Siversk, Soledarsk, and Toretsk communities. In Shcherbynivka, shelling damaged three private houses.

Pavlo Kyrilenko showed the consequences of the Russian attack.