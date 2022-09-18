Kyrgyzstan announced that 36 people were killed in fighting on the border with Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan said that the death toll from fighting on the border with Tajikistan has risen to 36, and 129 people have been injured.
Reuters writes about it.
Kyrgyzstan also reported that about 137,000 people were evacuated from the danger zone.
Tajikistan has not released an official death toll, but Reuters sources say 30 people have died this week on the border with Kyrgyzstan.
The parties agreed on a ceasefire on September 16.
- On September 14, a shootout between border guards took place on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
- The section of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, from time to time, becomes a zone of conflict between the local population or the border guards of the two countries. The main reason is undemarcated areas where it is impossible to determine where the border between states lies. According to the State Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the common border with Tajikistan is 972 kilometers long, of which 519 are agreed, and 375 kilometers remain unagreed.