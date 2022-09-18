Kyrgyzstan announced that 36 people were killed in fighting on the border with Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan said that the death toll from fighting on the border with Tajikistan has risen to 36, and 129 people have been injured.

Reuters writes about it.

Kyrgyzstan also reported that about 137,000 people were evacuated from the danger zone.

Tajikistan has not released an official death toll, but Reuters sources say 30 people have died this week on the border with Kyrgyzstan.

The parties agreed on a ceasefire on September 16.