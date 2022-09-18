In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers fired at a civilian car from a tank. Two women died

In the village of Streleche, Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers hit a civilian car with a tank and killed two women.

This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration.

During the day of September 17, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Kupyansk, and Izyum districts of the region. The shells destroyed residential buildings and farm buildings, gas stations, garages, and production facilities. A five-story building was damaged in Kupyansk.

Five people were hospitalized with injuries in the Kupyan district, three were injured in the Kharkiv district. Two people were injured in Izium district, one person was injured in Chuhuyiv district.