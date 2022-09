Russian occupiers attacked Chuguiv with rockets on September 17.

Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv region, told about it.

An 11-year-old girl was injured during the shelling and was hospitalized. Later, Syniegubov reported that the child died from injuries. It also became known about the injured woman — her condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.

According to preliminary data, the shelling damaged critical infrastructure, the private sector, an enterprise and a gas station.