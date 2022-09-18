General Staff: Over the past day, Russia has lost 230 soldiers and eight tanks in Ukraine

As of September 18, Russia lost approximately 54,480 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2,210 tanks;
- 4,718 armored combat vehicles;
- 1,309 artillery systems;
- 312 multiple rocket systems;
- 168 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 251 aircraft;
- 217 helicopters;
- 3,578 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 918 operational-tactical level drones;
- 122 units of special equipment;
- 238 cruise missiles.