A utility worker died in Kryvyi Rih during the liquidation of the consequences of Russian shelling

In Kryvyi Rih, an employee of a utility company died during the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack on the dam of the Ingulets River.

This was announced by the head of the cityʼs military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Unfortunately, a 38-year-old guy from the utility company "Sunservice" died today during the liquidation of the accident while performing an important task," said Vilkul.

He also said that the pigment that colored the river red is already settling and washing away. According to laboratory studies, the state of water in the Karachuniv Reservoir is within normal limits.

According to Vilkul, the State Environmental Inspection and the State Water Agency will constantly monitor the quality of water in Ingulka.