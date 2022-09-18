Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that his crane would not ban entry to Russian tourists as part of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Reuters writes about it.

Marles noted that the sanctions are directed against the Russian government and "not the Russian people themselves.."

"This is not something we are considering at the moment," he said in comments to ABC.

Australiaʼs defense minister did not say whether Australia would provide more Bushmasters and other vehicles to Ukraine. The Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia recently sent a corresponding request.

"We will be looking at how we can provide that ongoing support," Marles said, calling Australia "one of the largest non-NATO military support of Ukraine."