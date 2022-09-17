Politico: Ukraine is “quietly” negotiating with the US about F-16 fighters, Patriot systems and drones

Ukraine is privately negotiating with the United States for the supply of F-16 fighter jets, as well as air defense systems and drones.

Politico writes about it.

In addition to fighters, Ukraine is interested in Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and MQ-1C Gray Eagle combat drones. According to representatives of the Ukrainian government, the Pentagon and defense industry leaders, the parties are discussing whether to transfer all of the aforementioned weapons to Ukraine, as the terms of long-term agreements on the financing of these weapons are still being negotiated.

"In recent weeks, there has been a shift from loud calls to provide air defense systems and fighter jets to more ʼquietʼ talks. The campaign was led by Zelenskyʼs advisers, who received friendly advice from the Biden administration itself to focus more on what Ukraine needs right now to push the Russians out of the occupied territories in the east and south," the newspaper writes.

It is reported that the "quiet" talks were also moved after concern grew in Ukraine that requests for the aforementioned weapons were distracting attention from Kyivʼs more pressing needs on the battlefield.

At the same time, the publication draws attention to the great demand for F-16 fighters from the US allies, and Kyiv "probably will receive them when the war is already over." The situation is similar with Patriot, and as Politico points out, if the US decides to supply these systems to Ukraine, it will have to enter into a long-term contract for their production.