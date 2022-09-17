Germany will sell 18 RCH-155 howitzers to Ukraine. But they will be delivered only in 2025

Germany has agreed to export to Ukraine 18 RCH-155 self-propelled artillery units manufactured by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).

This is reported by Welt am Sonntag.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov sent a request for the purchase of these vehicles on July 14. Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk reported on September 16 that the German government finally approved the export of these weapons.

"This will be a significant contribution to the massive strengthening of the combat capability of the Ukrainian army. I hope that the federal government will continue to consistently follow this path," said Melnyk.

He also hopes that the federal government will make a further commitment to KMWʼs existing offer of 100 self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine.

According to the manufacturerʼs proposal, the first RCH-155 samples will be ready for shipment only after 30 months, approximately in March 2025. All because before starting to produce weapons, KMW was waiting for a clear signal from the federal government that it could be exported to Ukraine.