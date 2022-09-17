In Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region, a military truck of the occupiers collided with a civilian car. The people in the car died

In recent days, Russian occupiers were responsible for two tragedies during the evacuation in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported about this.

According to him, a civilian car was detonated by a mine near the Russian checkpoint. In addition, the Russianʼs UAZ car loaded with ammunition crashed into a car with civilians at high speed. The family traveling in the car died on the spot.

"During the evacuation, enemy military equipment caused an accident with the Slavuta passenger car. The family in Slavuta died, and the detonation of ammunition began in this enemy truck. And the second example: the family wanted to evacuate, but ran into an enemy mine and blew up," Ivan Fedorov said.