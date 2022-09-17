CNN: Mexico will propose a plan for a cease-fire in Ukraine at the UN meeting

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that his country has a plan to create a "Committee for Dialogue and Peace" to immediately end hostilities in Ukraine.

This is reported by CNN.

Speaking at an Independence Day military parade in Mexico City, López Obrador said the proposal aims to achieve a truce of at least 5 years for the benefit of peace among all nations.

He added that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will unveil this plan at the UN General Assembly in New York. López Obrador also criticized the sanctions against Russia and the "massive supply" of weapons to Ukraine and said that these "actions contributed to the ongoing confrontation."

According to the president, Mexicoʼs peace plan involves mediation by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He expressed hope that this will lead to direct negotiations between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.