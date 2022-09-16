Russian President Putin said he wants to end the war “as soon as possible”, but Ukraine allegedly does not want to negotiate

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wants to end the war in Ukraine "as soon as possible." But the Ukrainian leadership allegedly does not want to negotiate.

He said this during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I know your position regarding the conflict in Ukraine. We will do everything to stop this as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the opposite side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its refusal to participate in the negotiation process. It declared that it wants to achieve its goal by military means, as they say, on the battlefield," Putin said.

Instead, Modi told Putin that now was "not the time to fight" when there were so many other problems in the world. In particular, there are problems with food, fertilizers, and fuel. He emphasized that diplomacy and dialogue help keep the world united.