18 countries of the Council of Europe want to join the “Ukraine vs. Russia” case

The European Court of Human Rights announced that 18 member states of the Council of Europe want to join the case "Ukraine v. Russia".
This is reported in the Ministry of Justice.
Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Slovakia, Croatia, Italy and Romania have already applied to join the case.
Great Britain also plans to join the case — the ECtHR has given the British government additional time until October 11 to make a corresponding appeal. In Luxembourg, it was noted that they will turn to the court in the near future.
These states can intervene in the interstate affairs of Ukraine on the basis of Article 36 of the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.
- On June 23, 2022, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), accusing the Russian Federation of a military invasion and targeted attacks on the civilian population, which violates international law.
- Interstate cases at the ECHR are an extraordinary measure, they are brought in extremely rare cases. This usually occurs in situations where there are serious concerns about systemic and persistent human rights violations, including mass atrocities and human rights violations during armed conflicts.