18 countries of the Council of Europe want to join the “Ukraine vs. Russia” case

The European Court of Human Rights announced that 18 member states of the Council of Europe want to join the case "Ukraine v. Russia".

This is reported in the Ministry of Justice.

Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Slovakia, Croatia, Italy and Romania have already applied to join the case.

Great Britain also plans to join the case — the ECtHR has given the British government additional time until October 11 to make a corresponding appeal. In Luxembourg, it was noted that they will turn to the court in the near future.

These states can intervene in the interstate affairs of Ukraine on the basis of Article 36 of the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.