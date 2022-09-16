Russian troops shelled Velyka Kostromka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people died

The Russian military shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region and killed two men in Velyka Kostromka. They were 48 and 52 years old.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

There is also a wounded person. Now he is in the hospital. Doctors assess the victimʼs condition as moderate.

According to Reznichenko, in the afternoon of September 16, the Russian army shelled the Zelenodolsk community with heavy artillery. The occupiers targeted the center of Velyka Kostromka. There is destruction in the village. The scale is currently being determined.