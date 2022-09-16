The so-called Prosecutor General of the “LPR” died after the explosion in Luhansk

Serhiy Horenko, the self-proclaimed Prosecutor General of the LPR, died after the explosion in occupied Luhansk.

This is reported by the pro-Russian mass media.

The epicenter of the explosion was in the office of the so-called "prosecutor general". The explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. As the Russian “Interfax” writes, an improvised explosive device went off in the occupierʼs office.

A video shot near the "prosecutorʼs office" building also appeared. Damaged windows are visible on the third floor of the building. In addition, the death of "the Deputy Prosecutor General" Kateryna Stehlenko is reported.