The USA introduced sanctions against Ramzan Kadyrov and his family

The United States imposes sanctions against the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, members of his family and others involved in the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance announced this on September 15.

In the list:

Ramzan Kadyrov and Aminat Akhmadova, who is called his third wife;

daughters Aishat Kadyrova, Karina Kadyrova and Tabaryk Kadyrova;

Fatima Khuzueva — she is called Kadyrovʼs secret second wife;

Yevgeny Balytskyi is a "gauleiter" of the Zaporizhzhia region;

Volodymyr Rogov is a so-called member of the Main Council of the Zaporizhzhia region, a collaborator;

Eddy Astanin — Head of the Central Securities Depository of Russia;

Volodymyr Bandura is the mayor of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, who cooperated with the Russians;

Volodymyr Bespalov — "Deputy Prime Minister" in the pseudo-government of the occupied Kherson Oblast;

Andriy Dolgopolov is the "head" of the Kyiv District Court in Simferopol;

Volodymyr Emelianenko is a former deputy of the State Duma who became "deputy head of the administration of the [occupied] Zaporizhzhia region";

Anton Koltsov is the head of the "government" of the Russian occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.

On September 14, the Council of the European Union extended the validity of sanctions against those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until March 15, 2023.