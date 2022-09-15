The man who beat two women from Izyum in France because of Ukrainian music turned out to be Ukrainian

The man who attacked two women from Izyum who were listening to Ukrainian music in the French municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin also turned out to be Ukrainian.

This was announced by the prosecutorʼs office in Nice, BFMTV reports.

He was charged and taken into custody on Wednesday evening.

The assailant was charged, "in particular, with aggravated violence" and placed under judicial supervision. He will be tried on November 17 in the Correctional Chamber of the Court of Nice.

The accused was forbidden to leave the territory of France until the sentencing.